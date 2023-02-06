The Flying Game

Looking for an easy, fun, and inexpensive way to get your kids or grandkids involved in RC flying? Check out this fun game for up to six players that will teach about the rigors and rewards of flying RC model airplanes. We thank MAN reader Jerry Robbins for allowing us to share this with our readers. To play, just download the PDF, which has the game board, rules, cards, and tokens, and grab some dice. Enjoy!
