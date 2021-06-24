Throwback Thursday — 30% Staudacher

Back in 1999, my favorite plane was this 30% scale GS300 Staudacher from the Aerocraft kit. Designed by Douglas Logan, it was powered by a 3W 60cc rear induction single-cylinder gas engine, was outfitted with JR 8103 radio gear and it was covered and finished with Hangar 9 Ultracoat and Cajun RC custom made decals.

It was featured in the April 2000 issue of Model Airplane News