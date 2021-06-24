Throwback Thursday — 30% Staudacher

Back in 1999, my favorite plane was this 30% scale GS300 Staudacher from the Aerocraft kit. Designed by Douglas Logan, it was powered by a 3W 60cc rear induction single-cylinder gas engine, was outfitted with JR 8103 radio gear and it was covered and finished with Hangar 9 Ultracoat and Cajun RC custom made decals.
It was featured in the April 2000 issue of Model Airplane News
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Gerry . . that was an Aeocraft 30% Staudacher that was designed by me, and the kit was donated to you for a review. It WAS NOT an AEC.
Regards,
Douglas Logan.
Sorry Doug! My mistake. My memory is getting old.
Gerry
No problem Gerry! Thanks for the correction 🙂