Throwback Thursday — 30% Staudacher

Gerry Yarrish
Back in 1999, my favorite plane was this 30% scale GS300 Staudacher from the Aerocraft kit. Designed by Douglas Logan, it was powered by a 3W 60cc rear induction single-cylinder gas engine, was outfitted with JR 8103 radio gear and it was covered and finished with Hangar 9 Ultracoat and Cajun RC custom made decals.

GS300 Staudacher

It was featured in the April 2000 issue of Model Airplane News

 

June 24, 2021



3 Comments

  1. Douglas Logan

    Gerry . . that was an Aeocraft 30% Staudacher that was designed by me, and the kit was donated to you for a review. It WAS NOT an AEC.

    Regards,

    Douglas Logan.

    Reply
    1. Gerry Yarrish

      Sorry Doug! My mistake. My memory is getting old.
      Gerry

      Reply
      1. Douglas Logan

        No problem Gerry! Thanks for the correction 🙂

        Reply

