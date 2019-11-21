Throwback Thursday: RC WW1 Scout!

When it comes to WW I events and biplanes, one popular design remains the British R.A.F. SE 5a. Here are some older pix of some popular MAN plans built airplanes.

This collection of popular RC biplanes comes from our own, Rich Uravitch who was very much involved with the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s WW I RC Jamboree and mission events back in its hay day. A member of the original Dawn Patrol troop, Rich designed and built several WW1 sport scale flyers including this great flying SE5a. Published in the March 1985 issue of MAN, Rich’s SE5a has a wingspan of 50 inches and was powered by a then new to the hobby, 4-stroke glow engine. The SE5a has 800 sq. in. of wing area and is 40 inches long. The prototype was out fitted with a 4-stroke .60 and was, according to Capt. Rich, a sweet flying bird. And yes, Rich’s designs are ideal for today’s electric power systems with very minor modifications.

A Plan set for this fun flying sport scale SE5a are still available at the Air Age Store at: http://www.airagestore.com/r-a-f-s-e-5a.html

If you are looking for something to compete with at the annual Mission event in 2020, this might be a good place to start. You can also find other great plans by clicking HERE.