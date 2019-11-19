Thunderbolt Tuesday

Our good friend Eduardo Esteves back in 2011 shows off his amazing P-47 Razorback. Eduardo’s CARF-Models P-47 was built at Frank Tiano’s shop by Denny DeWesse with the help of Octo de Paula developing the very first functional engine cowl flaps and scale exhaust. Landing gear were supplied by Scale Sierra and a complete cockpit interior by Propag from East Europe.



Powered by a MOKI 250cc radial engine, it was originally equipped with a Xoar 2-blade 32X18 prop, which was then replaced with a Solo adjusted hub with CARF carbon fiber blades. Eduardo used a JR 12X radio system, but later upgraded it for to a PowerBox Cockpit SRS and PowerBox gyro with GPS. The builder replaced rivets and some panel lines and Pro Mark supplied masks and markings. The Razorback is finished and painted with KlassKote.