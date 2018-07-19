Half-Scale RC Tiger Moth

So you think you have trouble transporting your aircraft to the field? Take a look at this 1/2-scale RC Tiger Moth! The 127.8-pound model is done up in French WW I Armée de L’air colors, it has impressive performance in the air. Thanks to RC Media World who filmed this at the Ragow Air Meet in Germany last month. Unfortunately we couldn’t find any information on the plane or the pilot, so if you have details please share in the comments!
Beg to differ on the description.
Firstly, it is in RAF colours, secondly, it was not around in WWI
She is a beauty though.
wow so cool all ways wanted one
GIGANTIC XXXL 58 KG RC 50% 1:2 SCALE MODEL TIGER MOTH
The Moth is actually painted in a WW2 Royal Air Force colour scheme. French colours are reversed (red outer ring in roundels etc.) The registration letters denote civil registration in Denmark (OY- prefix) Model is probably based on a restored full size Moth in Denmark.
The color scheme is standard British RAF trainer of the 1930’s, not French WW I!
A beautiful model without a pilot an white scarf……????
BEAUTIFUL DH-82!!!! Sir Geoffrey De Havilland would’ve been proud.
Congratulations to the builder/owner/pilot of this fantastic 1/2 scale rendition of the DH Tiger Moth, my second choice for the most beautiful biplane ever built, the first being Pete Bowers bi-winged version of his infamous Fly Baby. Admittedly jaded by the fact that I was a participant in the building one of the latter, there exists the unmistakable grace in the flowing line’s of having both upper and lower wings swept aft. Of all things it was the profile of the vertical stabilizer/rudder that determined which plane was #1. Watching the flight video shows that this rendition of the Tiger Moth in 1/2 scale reveals that it exhibits the same extremely gracefulness both in flight as well as on the ground. Hopefully more facts will emerge regarding the aircraft such as the owner/builder of the plane so as to give credit and aknowledgement for the creation of this masterpiece. How about a follow-on article on the aircrafts construction as well as the craftsman and owner as a tribute!
Looks great and flys well but please a pilot too finish it off because it just looks like a model a pilot would make it look real well,done
What size engine and prop, covering ? Need mor info
Allan
Hi,
The Tiger Moth was developed 1930, many years after WW I!
The markings are not French but from UK.
Nice that his daughter would assist on the flightline!
Yep, needs a pilot figure, two would be better! And, how does he get it to the field? haha