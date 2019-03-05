Tight Props for E-Pilots

Here is a little tip for electric modelers. Often propellers will come loose and possibly come off the motor shaft, which nobody wants to see happen. Simply apply a little oil or grease to the threads of the collet-style prop adapter. This will reduce thread friction and increase the clamping affect of the collet as it grips the motor shaft. Increase tightness means no more loose propellers to ruin your day at the flying field.

Submitted by Kevin Siemonsen, New Fairfield, CT.