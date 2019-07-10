Today’s the Day!!!

It’s finally here! The Warbirds over Delaware kicks off the grandfather of all Warbird fly ins at the Lums Pond State Park in Bear, DE.

Hosted by the hard working members of the Delaware RC Club, all the regulars are there already setting up on the field and are tweaking their amazing military masterpieces. Be sure to head on over to the event this weekend for the greatest show of RC military aviation on earth! Here are just a few pics to whet your appetite… Photos by Scott and Rodger McClurg.

See you all there!