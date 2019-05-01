The 31st Top Gun Scale Invitations is kicking off today May 1, and it promises to draw the best of the best Scale RC airplanes and pilots from around the country and the world. Check out our Road to Top Gun landing page at www.modelairplanenews.com/road2019 to see several of the amazing competitors hoping to earn the title “Mr. Top Gun”.
