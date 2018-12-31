Without smooth, non-binding control-surface movements, our planes would be nearly impossible to direct. Linkage systems, including the servo, servo arm, pushrod and control horn, are often overlooked, but they are ...
The Right Way to Set Up Servos
Thanks. This is very helpful!
A distinction between pressure and force will help to understand this article; the author uses “pressure” when “force” is the proper word.