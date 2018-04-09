Tower Hobbies Slow Ride 3D EP ARF

From Tower Hobbies:

Gary Wright’s passion and dedication to RC flight shines through with the all-out 3D performance of the Tower Hobbies Slow Ride EP ARF. It was specifically designed and developed for high-level, super-slow 3D maneuvers. Large control surfaces and short, direct linkages provide seamless, complete control over every flight. An exceptional power-to-weight ratio ensures longer flight times, meaning you get a lot more aerobatic fun with each fully charged LiPo pack. For close, tight flight that’s also low and slow, give the Slow Ride 3D EP ARF a spin! Available soon at towerhobbies.com.

Features:

Designed by celebrated RC pilot Gary Wright

Lightweight, built-up wood construction

Large control surfaces and short, direct control linkages

Large, removable hatch

Double-beveled hinge lines

Ultra-low wing loading

Removable, lightweight Side Force Generators

Low parts count

Self-aligning tail surfaces

Steerable tailwheel

High-visibility trim scheme

Specifications:

Wingspan: 63.5 in (1613 mm)

Wing Area: 948 in² (61.1 dm²)

Wing Loading: 6.9-8.9 oz/ft² (21-27 g/dm²)

Weight: 46-59 oz (1304-1672 g)

Length: 67.5 in (1715 mm)

Requires: 5+ channel radio with expo and receiver, 4 mini 84 oz.-in. (min.) torque servos, RimFire .28 outrunner brushless motor, 60A ESC, 3S or 4S 2100-4000mAh 25C LiPo battery, charger and prop

#TOWA2042 – $149.99

