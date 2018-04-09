AMA 900X250
Tower Hobbies Slow Ride 3D EP ARF

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
New Gear, Tower Hobbies
From Tower Hobbies:
Gary Wright’s passion and dedication to RC flight shines through with the all-out 3D performance of the Tower Hobbies Slow Ride EP ARF. It was specifically designed and developed for high-level, super-slow 3D maneuvers. Large control surfaces and short, direct linkages provide seamless, complete control over every flight. An exceptional power-to-weight ratio ensures longer flight times, meaning you get a lot more aerobatic fun with each fully charged LiPo pack. For close, tight flight that’s also low and slow, give the Slow Ride 3D EP ARF a spin! Available soon at towerhobbies.com.

Features:

  • Designed by celebrated RC pilot Gary Wright
  • Lightweight, built-up wood construction
  • Large control surfaces and short, direct control linkages
  • Large, removable hatch
  • Double-beveled hinge lines
  • Ultra-low wing loading
  • Removable, lightweight Side Force Generators
  • Low parts count
  • Self-aligning tail surfaces
  • Steerable tailwheel
  • High-visibility trim scheme

Specifications:

Wingspan: 63.5 in (1613 mm)
Wing Area: 948 in² (61.1 dm²)
Wing Loading: 6.9-8.9 oz/ft² (21-27 g/dm²)
Weight: 46-59 oz (1304-1672 g)
Length: 67.5 in (1715 mm)
Requires: 5+ channel radio with expo and receiver, 4 mini 84 oz.-in. (min.) torque servos, RimFire .28 outrunner brushless motor, 60A ESC, 3S or 4S 2100-4000mAh 25C LiPo battery, charger and prop

#TOWA2042 – $149.99
Visit TowerHobbies.com
Updated: April 9, 2018 — 3:38 PM
