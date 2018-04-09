Tower Vista Grande EP Sailplane ARF

From Tower Hobbies:

If you’ve flown 2-meter sailplanes and want to try a larger EP model, the Vista Grande has many advantages. With a 100” span wing it handles well in wind, responds gently to control input, and improves visibility. Bold stripes on the wing bottom also help you follow orientation. Electric power eliminates the need for a hi-start, tow plane, or large launch area. You can climb to soaring altitude quickly, coast on the thermals, come down, and do it all again — without recharging. Available soon at towerhobbies.com.

Features:

All-wood airframe with expertly applied film covering

Brushless motor, ESC, and folding propeller included

3-piece, bolt-on wing for convenient transportation and storage

Factory-hinged rudder and elevator to shorten assembly time

Center wing section spoiler to reduce speed quickly

Large hatch/removable canopy for easy LiPo changes

Specifications:

Wingspan: 100 in (2540 mm)

Wing Area: 616 in² (39.7 dm²)

RTF Weight: 3.75 lb (1.7 kg)

Wing Loading: 14 oz/ft² (42.7 g/dm²)

Length: 50 in (1270 mm)

Requires: 4-channel radio system with 3 servos; 4S, 14.8V, 2200mAh LiPo battery; LiPo-compatible charger

#TOWA2045 – $169.99

Visit TowerHobbies.com

See more posts about Tower Hobbies