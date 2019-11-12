Tremendous P-47 Thunderbolt

Powered by a DLE 170cc flat twin cylinder gas engine, this amazing ¼-scale P-47 Thunderbolt weighs in at 86 pounds and has a wingspan of 132 inches. The Thunderbolt was custom built by Nigel`i Ansen using enlarged Meister Scale plans and uses Futaba radio gear and servos.

Nigel`i also custom painted the Thunderbolt for the owner John Mason of TJD Models UK. The custom retracts were manufactured by Kingfisher Aviation. John is part of the TJD Display Team and he really stole the show at the Headcorn Southern RC Model Airplane Show at the Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent, UK.