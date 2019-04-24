Tremendous Texan

With a wingspan of over 100 inches, this 1/4-scale T-6 Texan is powered by a Moki 215cc radial gas engine. It looks and sounds great in the air, and the onboard camera on the horizontal stabilizer provides an in-air view! We love the detail on its meticulous sliding greenhouse canopy. Thanks to Dean and Peter Coxon who filmed the T-6 at Fullers Hill Farm in Cambridshire, UK, during the 2014 Willis Warbirds Meet.
The T-6 was a WW2 trainer and should reflect the US Army Aviation lettering. The USAF on the wings reflects a period after 1947 when the USAA became the US Air Force. Other than that it was an enjoyable experience watching the T-6 perform. Good job mates.
I wonder how Glenn built this 1:3.6 scale T6 so light: I would like to ask him for some additional information on that plane. How can I contact him?
Thanks and congrats.