Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Tremendous Texan

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News
13 Comments
Tremendous Texan

With a wingspan of over 100 inches, this 1/4-scale T-6 Texan is powered by a Moki 215cc radial gas engine. It looks and sounds great in the air, and  the onboard camera on the horizontal stabilizer provides an in-air view! We love the detail on its meticulous sliding greenhouse canopy.  Thanks to Dean and Peter Coxon who filmed the T-6 at Fullers Hill Farm in Cambridshire, UK, during the 2014 Willis Warbirds Meet.

 

Updated: April 24, 2019 — 9:18 AM
Dubro Top Gun 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120



13 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. RC Scale Airplanes

    As always a great video of my dear friends Daeno & Pete !

    Reply
    1. Tbobborap1

      Thanks for your comment Horst
      And thanks for sharing Debra

      Reply
  2. Scott Voth

    Very smooth flight – both plane and pilot.

    Reply
  3. Robert Wilkerson

    This is what the passion is all about get job truly a piece of art.

    Reply
    1. Robert Wilkerson

      Sorry have a problem with proof reading I should have read “great job”!

      Reply
  4. Jerry Chevalier

    awesome

    Reply
  5. Dave Culpin

    In a word awesome superb sound and I want one!!!!

    Reply
  6. Robert Cline

    Wow! Love it

    Reply
  7. Kelley

    The T-6 was a WW2 trainer and should reflect the US Army Aviation lettering. The USAF on the wings reflects a period after 1947 when the USAA became the US Air Force. Other than that it was an enjoyable experience watching the T-6 perform. Good job mates.

    Reply
  8. Flyoz

    The big Mokiss sound is so sweet. beautiful model and piloting as well.

    Reply
    1. Flyoz

      PS Merry Xmas and a great new year to the MAN team 😀

      Reply
  9. Jerry festa

    Great video!

    Reply
  10. Aloisio Faria

    Very realistic flight.
    I wonder how Glenn built this 1:3.6 scale T6 so light: I would like to ask him for some additional information on that plane. How can I contact him?
    Thanks and congrats.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2019
WordPress Lightbox