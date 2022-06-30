A trip through time: The National Model Aviation Museum

If you ever get a chance to visit the AMA Headquarters in Muncie, Indiana, there’s much more than acres of flying sites. One of the lesser known gems that make it worth the trip is a chance to spend some time in the (air conditioned!) National Model Aviation Museum.

The museum houses an astounding collection of historical artifacts related to all facets of model aviation since its inception, which was before the Wright Brothers made their famous flights at Kitty Hawk!

Museum Director Michael Smith and the staff are constantly updating the displays and rotating stored artifacts into displays. Donated artifacts are restored with loving care in the work shop by Michael and a group of specially trained volunteers.

Radio control, control line, and free flight are all represented and there are names on the plaques that most modelers will recognize.

It’s a wonderful stroll back in time that should be enjoyed by every modeler and admission is free for AMA members.

Lots of information on the AMA National Aeromodeling Championships “Nats” is on display.

Unique and early RC helicopters have their own display area.

Bret Becker of Dayton, Ohio gave his two-time Top Gun winning U2 Dragonlady to the museum. It was one of a small group of aircraft ever to get a 100 perfect static score at Top Gun. One judge noted on his score sheet that the score was extremely rare in the history of Top Gun.

Actual static score sheet from the U2 Dragonlady