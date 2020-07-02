Triple Tree Aerodrome Fall 2020 Event Update

July 2, 2020. The Triple Tree Aerodrome and our Board of Directors have been closely monitoring the developing COVID-19 global pandemic. The number of cases has continually increased, and our great State of South Carolina is no exception.

When you attend any of our events, you become part of our family. Families take care of each other and their well-being. In the interest of safety for our family, it brings me great sadness to announce that we will be canceling our Fall 2020 series of events, the Triple Tree Fly-In, Nall in the Fall, and the Heli Extravaganza.

We look forward to the day when we can greet you at the iconic gates of The Triple Tree Aerodrome or look for you on short final to Runway 3/21. Until then, stay safe and look out for each other. Please visit our website, www.tta.aero, or approved social media outlets for the latest updates.

