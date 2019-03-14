Turbine Jet Thursday — Grumman A-6E Intruder

This week we’re going deep into the archives to find what we thnk has been one of the most impressive scale jets we’ve ever seen, the Grumman A-6E Intruder.

At the 2012 Top Gun Scale Invitational, the team of builder Mike Selby and pilot Raymond Johns, took second place in the class with Mike’s amazing totally scratch-built A-6E Intruder.

Mike’s Intruder was 1/5-scale, had a 120-inch span and was powered by a B300F turbine. It weighed 55 pounds. With a static score of 99.423, and a final standing of 193.798 points, the difference between first and second place was less than three points and the team also tied for the high static award.

Mike fabricated all the molds and built nearly everything else on this amazing Vietnam era model.