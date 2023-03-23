Unique Turbo-Prop

Talk about “wow factor!” Check out this H-400 turbo-prop model designed by Gottfried Hirscher for Tomahawk Aviation. With a wingspan of over 9 feet and a custom airbrush scheme, it’s a stunner!
Talk about “wow factor!” Check out this H-400 turbo-prop model designed by Gottfried Hirscher for Tomahawk Aviation. With a wingspan of over 9 feet and a custom airbrush scheme, it’s a stunner!
|Brand
|Links
|Views
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY 125 B-17 FLYING FORTRESS
|216
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY PRESENTS: SAVAGE BOBBER 92 Wingspan ...
|98
|Balsa USA
|Cub Build 5
|74
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY AD-5 / A-1E SKYRAIDER 86 WINGSPAN WAR ...
|74
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY 86 A-1 SKYRAIDER
|65
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY presents the 85 CESSNA GRAND CARAVAN ...
|21
|Legend Hobby
|ALL NEW VQ 110 B-24 Liberator Video with Flying Sc ...
|16
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY SCALE ORDNANCE
|15
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY HEAVY DUTY PAYLOAD RELEASE
|12
|Legend Hobby
|1:12 HG P806 TRASPED Heavy Equipment Semi Trailer ...
|11
|Horizon Hobby
|HobbyZone Carbon Cub S 2
|9
|Legend Hobby
|1:12th Scale HG P602 6x6 COUGAR MRAP Explosion Pro ...
|7
|Balsa USA
|National Fun Fly Day Two!
|7
|Balsa USA
|Dh4 maiden
|7
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite Apprentice STS 1.5m Smart Trainer with SAF ...
|6
|Legend Hobby
|1/12th Scale HG-P802 88 HEMMT Truck Upgraded ARTR ...
|6
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Skywolf V2 - 88
|6
|Old School Model Works
|What makes our Old School Model Works Javelin so g ...
|6
|Extreme Flight RC
|Extreme Flight 48 EDGE 540T v2!
|4
|Old School Model Works
|A preview of coming attractions. Happy New Year!
|4
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Fifty One - Now Shipping
|4
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite Slow Ultra Stick 1.2m
|4
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: F16 1/8 scale
|4
|Horizon Hobby
|HobbyZone AeroScout S 2 1.1m RTF Basic and BNF Bas ...
|3
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Lark flight demo
|3
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works - Minuette (flight demo)
|3
|Old School Model Works
|Lark teaser
|3
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works - Minuette (framed)
|3
|Balsa USA
|Cub Build Episode 4!
|3
|Legend Hobby
|LEGENDHOBBY.COM HG P408 1 10 4X4 RC Military Humve ...
|3
|Legend Hobby
|LEGEND HOBBY HEAVY DUTY LOW PROFILE PAYLOAD RELEAS ...
|3
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Trainer V2
|3
|Old School Model Works
|HobbyView - Fathers Day Live Special - One O Nine ...
|3
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Auto Starter Motor
|3
|FMS 3D Aerobatic
|Rochobby 1:18 Fire Horse Scale Model RTR RC car M ...
|3
|Old School Model Works
|The Simple Things.
|2
|FMS 3D Aerobatic
|FMS 1:12 Toyota FJ45 RTR RC crawler scale car Mode ...
|2
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Pitts S2B
|2
|FMS 3D Aerobatic
|Rochobby 1/10 Atlas RS without Battery 4WD RC car ...
|2
|Horizon Hobby
|Overview & Flight Talk: E-flite P-51D Mustang 1.2m ...
|2
|Spektrum
|Spektrum Quick Hit Tech Tip - How to setup Thrust ...
|2
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Lark plan printing
|2
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Pitts Challenger - 87 (40%)
|2
|Horizon Hobby
|E-flite Carbon-Z T-28 Trojan 2.0m
|2
|Balsa USA
|Cub Fun at Madison County
|2
|Balsa USA
|Video Manual 1/4 scale Electric Conversion
|2
|Balsa USA
|Micro Fasteners Master Assortment Full Review!
|1
|Balsa USA
|Aces and Pioneers Preview!
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Initial flight Joe Nall 2019
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Transmitter Sticks Foam/Balsa
|1
|Balsa USA
|Balsa USA 1/4 Cub Build Episode 2!
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Looking for some new wings?
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Santiago Perez 3D at Sun Valley Fliers
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Javelin - highlights
|1
|Spektrum
|Spektrum Beginner to Pro Race Series - How to Setu ...
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|3DHS 75 Edge Jase Dussia flying
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Hangar 9 Fun Scale PT-19 PNP
|1
|Balsa USA
|Crazy Farmer Old Rhinebeck
|1
|Spektrum
|Smart Receiver Preset Model File Import Tutorial - ...
|1
|Balsa USA
|Toledo 2020 Experience Futaba
|1
|FMS 3D Aerobatic
|Rochobby The Peoples Car Official Release Scale Mo ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|What will you do with your Robinhood 25?
|1
|Balsa USA
|1/4 Cub Edge Glue Bonus Video!
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|CA Hinges how to
|1
|Balsa USA
|Phones off for training
|1
|Robart Mfg
|Robart Retracts - TopRC Corsair
|1
|Pilot RC
|Pilot-RC: Slick 60 - Ryu
|1
|Balsa USA
|Electric Conversions
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Javelin on RCroundtable (Ju ...
|1
|Horizon Hobby
|Pro Boat Subma-Scream 36 Brushless Extra Scale RTR ...
|1
|Robart Mfg
|148 Rotating Retracts
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Sunday Fighter British flight video
|1
|Balsa USA
|Balsa USA 1/4 Cub Build Series Episode One!
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Which one will you choose?
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Lark framed
|1
|Balsa USA
|N17 Over National Fun Fly
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|EXTREME FLIGHT 35% EXTRA NG ASSEMBLY AND SETUP WIT ...
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Lets Build Something Old School Model Works Hang ...
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|EXTREME FLIGHT/LEGACY AVIATION 140 inch BEHEMOTH B ...
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|Extreme Flight 48 EXP series build-along video fea ...
|1
|Extreme Flight RC
|How To: Program and Gang Aileron Servos with Hitec ...
|1
|Balsa USA
|Balsa USA 1/3 N-28c1
|1
|Old School Model Works
|Old School Model Works Javelin
|1
|Show More
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.