Unique Turbo-Prop

Talk about “wow factor!” Check out this H-400 turbo-prop model designed by Gottfried Hirscher for Tomahawk Aviation. With a wingspan of over 9 feet and a custom airbrush scheme, it’s a stunner!

 

Updated: March 23, 2023 — 3:53 PM



