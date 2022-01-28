Unusual 1920s Flyer

Here’s an aircraft you don’t see every day: a 1/5-scale F-121 Farman Jabiru! Built by the French Farman Aviation Works company in the 1920s, the full size was powered by four 180hp Hispano-Suiza V8 engines mounted in tandem push-pull pairs on stub wings. Michael Wenzel’s electric-powered, RC version has a 12.5-foot wingspan with a 3-foot chord. The model is made of wood with fabric covering and dope finish. Equipped with four 6S 5800mAh LiPos, it weighs 33 pounds. Thanks to RC Scale Airplanes for posting this great video of the Jabiru in flight.
Featured Video
