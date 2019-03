One of the more exciting RC model releases this year has been the B-24 Liberator Bomber from VQ Warbirds. This amazing ARF is loaded with scale features and comes in two factory applied film covering schemes. We just got some workshop photos from one of VQ Warbird’s Team Pilots, Mike Bost, who is gusy assembling his silver/aluminum B-24 Liberator which also has custom markings. The bomber has a 110-inch span. This is going to be a real showstopper for sure!