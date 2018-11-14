VQ Warbirds BeechT-42 Cochise

With great scale looks and a 69 inch wingspan, the new Beechcraft T-42 COCHISE is a twin engine EP/GP ARF. It features fiberglass cowls, working flaps, painted pilot and a detailed cockpit. Optional VQ electric retracts with oleo strut will be available. With a generous sized battery hatch, you can easily set up the T-42 for either Electric or Nitro power.

Features include: all balsa and lite-ply construction, fully covered in weathered detail, fiberglass cowling, control surfaces pre-hinged and installed, and 2-piece wing with aluminium wing joiner. Included are: instructions with photos, wheels and wheel covers, plastic antenna, ply wood motor mount, decals and all hardware

Specifications:

Wingspan: 69.2in

Lenght: 47.6in

Electric Motor: 800 Watt Brushless Motor (x2)

Glow Engine: .40 – .50 (x2)

Weight: 9.5lbs

Radio: 6 Channels / 7-8 Servos

Price: $274.95

