VQ Warbirds DHC-6 Twin Otter

This new DHC-6 Twin Otter has great scale looks and features fiberglass cowls, functional opening doors and scale details printed into the covering. A large battery hatch makes changing packs easy.
It is fun a fun airplane that’s easy to assemble and it has easy flying characteristics. Optional factory VQ Warbirds’ floats will be available.
Specifications:
DHC-6 Twin Otter 25-size EP
Wingspan: 73.6 in.
Length: 53.9 in.
Weight: Approx 7.5 lbs.
Radio : 6 channels with 6 servos (4x Micro 19grams – 2x Standard servo )
Power: 2x Boost 25 Motor with 4500mAh 11,1v (3s) LiPo Battery
Street Price $269.95