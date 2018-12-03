VQ Warbirds DHC-6 Twin Otter

This new DHC-6 Twin Otter has great scale looks and features fiberglass cowls, functional opening doors and scale details printed into the covering. A large battery hatch makes changing packs easy.

It is fun a fun airplane that’s easy to assemble and it has easy flying characteristics. Optional factory VQ Warbirds’ floats will be available.

Specifications:

DHC-6 Twin Otter 25-size EP

Wingspan: 73.6 in.

Length: 53.9 in.

Weight: Approx 7.5 lbs.

Radio : 6 channels with 6 servos (4x Micro 19grams – 2x Standard servo )

Power: 2x Boost 25 Motor with 4500mAh 11,1v (3s) LiPo Battery

Street Price $269.95