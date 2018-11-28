MAN Site membership 900x250
VQ Warbirds F6F Hellcat

Gerry Yarrish
The new 60-inch span F6F Hellcat from VQ Warbirds is a great looking .46 EP/GP ARF with awesome looks and performance.

The Hellcat features working flaps, a painted pilot, machine guns, antenna and lots of other scale details to make this warbird really stand out on the flightline! With a generously sized battery hatch, you can easily use either electric or glow power. Optional factory electric VQ rotating retracts and VQ/Robart Hellcat gear struts are also available.

Specifications:

Wingspan:  60.4 in.

Length     44.5 in.

Weight (ready to fly): 3,5 kg (vary with equipment in use)

Engine:  .46 (2 stroke) – .70 (4 stroke)

Radio:  8-chanels with 9 servos .  (5x standard servos and  4x Mini servo (7grams)  for flaps)

Electric Motor: Boost 50 motor or similar size

Glow Power.46 – 2 stroke engine

Battery: Lipo 14,8V  4500 mAh

Street Price $239.95

www.vqwarbirds.com

Updated: November 28, 2018 — 2:54 PM
