VQ Warbirds T-34C Turbo Mentor

This new .46 EP/GP ARF from VQ Warbirds features fiberglass cowl, working flaps, a painted pilot, optional retracts and lots of great scale details that closely match the full scale T-34C! With the big battery hatch, you can easily use either electric or glow for power. Optional factory VQ Electric retracts with oleo struts and VQ – Robart retracts are available. Great Scale Looks and features make this New Generation ARF a great choice for warbird lovers who want great ground handling.

Specifications:

Wingspan: 61.4in

Wing Area: 663sq.in.

Length:46in

Weight:7.05 lbs.

Engine/Motor: 46 Two Stroke, 70 Four Stroke or Equivalent Electric (Sold Separately)

Functions: Ailerons/Elevator/Rudder/Throttle/Flaps/

Optional Retractable Landing Gear

Street Price $239.95