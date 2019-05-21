Hangar Login
Not a member? Join today!

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Mike Hickman

    What does the wash consist of?

    Reply
  2. Jory Gromer

    Way cool. I just dinged my Corsair up a few days ago (again) and this technique will help mask the oops.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2019
WordPress Lightbox