Warbirds over Delaware 2019

July 10-13, 2019. The Delaware R/C Club has sponsored the Warbirds Over Delaware event every year starting in 1992. The event attracts modelers from all over the country and from as far away as England! All aircraft flown during the event hours must be scale warbirds and have at least an 80 inch wingspan for monoplanes or 60 inch wingspan for multi-wing aircraft, or true 1/4 scale or larger.

From vintage WWI aircraft to modern jet fighters, you will be sure to experience the thrill of it all! Both flying and static displays will be available for spectator viewing. Special spectator area will be available that provides unobstructed view of pilots, runway and fly-over areas. Pit passes will be available for purchase that will allow spectators to gain access to static display areas. Food will be provided by the Boy Scouts Troop 30. Half-time show starts at 12:00 Noon each day.

Video Courtesy of Glenn Musser

Spectator parking will be available both Friday and Saturday at the Lums Pond State Park Campground off of Route 71, one mile north of Route 896. State Park entrance fees of $4.00 for Delaware registered vehicles and $8.00 for out-of-state vehicles apply. Buses will transport spectators from the Campground to the R/C flying field starting at 9:00AM through 3:30PM. Handicap parking is available at the flying site each day. Handicap parking is available at the flying site each day. Handicap vehicle permits are required.

Spectators must park at the R/C Flying field on Wednesday and Thursday. Subject to availability. Park entrance fees apply. Warbirds Over Delaware is an AMA scale event. All pilots must have a valid AMA membership.

A pilot landing fee of $45 (Overnight RV campers will pay a reduced rate), will be charged. This fee will cover your vehicle State Park entrance fee, provide a ticket in the pilots-only raffle, and the pilot’s ticket for the expanded Saturday evening BBQ. All fees will be collected after arrival. There is no pre-payment.

Camping & RVs

Onsite RV overnight parking is available on a first come, first served basis. RV must be self contained. No tent camping permitted at the R/C Flying Site. Additional park fees apply for overnight camping. Camping fees will be collected each night by the Park Rangers.

Camping Fees

$23.00 per day for Delaware-registered vehicles (current rate, subject to change)

$27.00 per day for non-Delaware vehicles (current rate, subject to change)

This includes the daily Park entrance fee for one vehicle.

Campers MUST be self-contained and set up where directed by the event staff.

Flying field camping is limited to event participants and handicapped.

The camping fee will be collected by the Park staff after the camper arrives at the field.

Non-self-contained campers MUST set up at the regular Lums Pond campground; self-contained campers may set up at either the flying field or the campground.

RV and tent camping is available off site of the R/C Flying Field approx 1 mile at the Lums Pond State Park Campground. For details, call 877-987-2757 or reserve online at www.delaware.reserveworld.com. Please note: this only applies if you are camping off site. Do not contact the Park if you intend to RV camp at the Flying Field. RV camping details will be available at the event registration tent.