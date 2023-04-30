What a club!!!

Traveling to a lot of events we get to see a lot of different RC venues. There’s many beautiful and well equipped RC clubs and fields around the country. Things like the National Flying Site at AMA Headquarters, the plush carpet runways and facilities at Triple Tree that hosts Joe Nall, GA Jets long paved runway and amenities all set the bar for awesome here in the US. Martin Pickering takes us on a tour of a club facility that blows the roof off the bar!

Paved runway, grass runway, car tracks, giant pavilion, even on-site model storage!!

Enjoy the tour and try not to be jealous like we are!