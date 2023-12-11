Wing Cube Loading Made Easy!

This just might be the best video on “wing cube loading” we’ve ever seen! It sounds complicated (it is) but our good friends at Tail Heavy Productions go through an easy explanation and why it’s important for RC builders and pilots understand. The more you know!

