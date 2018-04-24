Wing Repair — Video How To Series Part 2 — Beginner Tips

Here is part two in editor Gerry Yarrish’s video How To Series showing basic Wing repair techniques. Where you need to fix a kit built model or an ARF, these videos will show you what’s involved in mending a busted wing. Be sure to stay tuned as part 3 is coming soon and will cover the final details of filling, sanding and recovering the repaired wing.
