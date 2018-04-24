MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Wing Repair — Video How To Series Part 2 — Beginner Tips

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
Wing Repair — Video How To Series Part 2 — Beginner Tips

Here is part two in editor Gerry Yarrish’s video How To Series showing basic Wing repair techniques. Where you need to fix a kit built model or an ARF, these videos will show you what’s involved in mending a busted wing. Be sure to stay tuned as part 3 is coming soon and will cover the final details of filling, sanding and recovering the repaired wing.

Create your own user feedback survey
Venom Batteries 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
Model Airplane News
WordPress Lightbox