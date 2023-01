With drone delivery services in the news lately, most people have been wondering when—and how—they’ll get their first packages. RC’ers, however, have been wondering whether drone deliveries will affect their flying. In an interview for our April issue, we asked Adam Woodworth, CEO of Wing—a drone-delivery company owned by Alphabet Inc., which is also Google’s parent company—about the process.

Here are videos of Wing’s drones and their delivery process.