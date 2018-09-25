Installing Tail-Mounted Servos

When it comes to fitting out a high performance aerobatic airplane, saving weight and making sturdy linkages adds a lot to your airplane’s response. You can do this easily enough by installing your servos close the control surfaces they are moving.

For my Florio Flyer 60 fun fly plane I used Savox servos as they are mid-size servos with coreless and brushless motors driving metal gears for precise control and excellent centering.

To install the elevator and rudder servos in the tail you first mark the areas in the fuselage to form the recessed wells for the servos to set in. I also added some 1/8 inch sheeting to extend the side doublers in the servo attachment areas.

I used 3/8 inch square hardwood servo mounting rails glued to the inside of the fuselage. This makes the wells 1/4 inch deep so the servo mount tabs are more or less flush with the outside of the fuselage.

Here you see the recessed treatment of the servo while still being completely exposed for easy linkage setup and adjustment. This top view shows how you have to stagger the servo up and down the vertical so they do not touch each other inside the fuselage. Once this is all installed, you can finish the top and bottom fuselage cross-grain sheeting to seal up the structure.

With the servos in place, you can now install the tail feathers! Here the horizontal stabilizer has been slide into place and aligned with the centerline of the fuselage.

Once you square up the vertical fin and glue it in place, you can complete the aft fuselage sheeting on the top and bottom. The servo leads require 12 inch extensions to reach the receiver. Be sure to secure the connections with some tape or heat shrink tubing.

Use good quality hardware when you assemble you linkages. I use heavy duty 4-40 size clevises and pushrod wire.

To make your linkage the correct length you need to center the the control surfaces and lock them in place. I clamp a piece of wood across the hinge line to do this.

Install the servo and assemble the linkage and install it so you can solder the clevis to the pushrod wire.

Run the servo leads back under the wing into the radio compartment and connect them top to the receiver. You have to activate your servos so the transmitter will center the servo before you add the solder.

With the control surface and the servo centered, carefully solder the clevis to the pushrod.

Here’s the completed linkage for the elevator. Do the same thing for the rudder then you are ready to cover your model. Note the length of fuel tubing over the clevis. It acts as a keeper to prevent it from opening while the model is in the air. Also the lock nut is an important part to lock the clevis in place and remove any slop in the linkage.

My 60-size Florio Flyer is a great flying airplane. With the tail servo setup it has excellent response to control inputs!