When it comes to building RC airplanes, you have to learn how to bend wire. Z-bends, L-bends and other wire angles come in handy for connecting control horns and throttle linkages for model of any size.

The E/Z Bender Wire Forming Tool makes this precise bending and forming of pushrods easy. You can produce perfect Z-bends and even custom landing gear. Du-bro’s new Workshop video tip demonstrates the method for getting your bends just right.



