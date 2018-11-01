When it comes to making good and safe landings, you need your wheels to stay put during your flight. Lots a broken props and more damage is caused when one of your wheels comes off the axle, usually during the takeoff run. Senior editor John Reid shows how to keep them in place.
In addition, do not grind a flat spot on the axle for the other wheel collar near the landing gear leg. This area of the axle is under high stress during landings and could break if there is already a groove ground there.
Finally, when you grind the flat spot at the end of the axle, grind the groove “ever so slightly” deeper toward the wheel. This way, when vibration occurs, the wheel collar will try to move toward the wheel rather than away from the wheel. This will keep the wheel collars up against the wheels rather than let the wheels get loose on the axle.
Been doing the “notch” thing for years and never realized that I was doing something right for once. Anything is better than soldering those washers on to the axles as in the “old days”.