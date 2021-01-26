World’s Fastest RC Airplane… 548mph!

Strong Santa Ana conditions on Jan 19 2021 provided enough wind for Spencer Lisenby to bring the dynamic soaring speed record back to its birthplace of Parker Mountain, CA. Wind gusted to 65mph and temps were 45-50F.

This flight beat the previous record set in 2018 at Bird Spring Pass by only 3mph.

For more information on Dynamic Soaring check out: https://www.rcgroups.com/dynamic-soar…​ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dynamic…​ and NO,

this video is not fake or sped up… 548mph!

Video courtesy of sll914