World’s Largest RC Boeing 787

Here’s a sneak peek of one of the coolest aircraft headed to Top Gun 2020. Henry Castellanos from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Henry be flying in the Team Scale class with builder Alberto Enriquez’s impressive Boeing 787 jet liner. Built from an AeroModeler kit, the jet liner (the only turbine powered 787 in the world), has a 147.56 inch wingspan, weighs 76 pounds and is powered by twin JetCentral Lynx 130 turbine engines. The jet liner is also equipped with a PowerBox Core radio system PowerBox Core/Royal for power distribution and twin PowerBox Core 26D receivers. It features custom scale electric retractable gear and navigation lights, fully operational flight and ground spoilers and six flaps. 24 servos in total are used in the airplane. The model took 4 months working full time 8 hours per day to complete. The yet to be finished airliner will be painted with PPG base coat clear coat in New United Airlines livery using paint codes from Boeing.

A sponsored PowerBox America team pilot , Henry has been flying jets for 19 years and has been involved in the RC hobby for over 29 years. This will be Henry’s third time competing at Top Gun. Last year he placed 2nd Place in X-Class and 2nd place in Pro Sport Jet and won best Jet at Top Gun 2019.

Video of the test flight courtesy of