Giant Scratch-Built Concorde

“Only” 1/6-scale, this 33-foot-long jet was built and flown by Otto Widlroither. The 13-foot-span model is powered by four JetCat P300 Pro turbines fed by a four, 1.6-gallon fuel tanks and weighs in at 328.5 pounds. The model’s fuselage and wings feature carbon-fiber sandwich construction. The Concorde has pneumatic gear with a 30-liter air tank and is controlled by a PowerBox CORE transmitter driving 18 hacker servos. Otto says that he spent a year drawing the CAD plans and two years building this giant.