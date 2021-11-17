Legend Hobby VQ Warbirds 900x250

Giant Scratch-Built Concorde

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, From the Flightline
Comments
Giant Scratch-Built Concorde

“Only” 1/6-scale, this 33-foot-long jet was built and flown by Otto Widlroither. The 13-foot-span model is powered by four JetCat P300 Pro turbines fed by a four, 1.6-gallon fuel tanks and weighs in at 328.5 pounds. The model’s fuselage and wings feature carbon-fiber sandwich construction. The Concorde has pneumatic gear with a 30-liter air tank and is controlled by a PowerBox CORE transmitter driving 18 hacker servos. Otto says that he spent a year drawing the CAD plans and two years building this giant.

 

Updated: November 17, 2021 — 3:49 PM



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2021
WordPress Lightbox