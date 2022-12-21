Wow to 3D printing technology!

There’s no denying modeling has evolved over the years and here at MAN we often hear lamenting about nobody building any more and all the offerings are ARFs. ARFs are a great way to get a variety of models but if you wanted to get something truly unique you had to scratch or plans build.

To us this is still scratch building, just in a unique way. 3D printing is an evolution in technology and finding its way in to modeling and indeed every day life more and more. We will have some features in upcoming issues featuring more equipment reviews and how-to articles but for now enjoy this amazing model.