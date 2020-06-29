WW I RC Jamboree Canceled

To all our dedicated Jamboree event participants and followers.

This has to be one of the hardest letters I have had to write as the CD of the Jamboree event. The Covid-19, 2020 pandemic have tested the world in ways that no one could have thought possible just a few short months ago. While the Covid-19 virus seems to have dropped from major news it is still very much with us as we start to open up the US economy to a new normal.



In New York State, the ORA Airshows and Jamboree event will fall under the phase 4 opening because these events draw people not only from long distances within the US but from around the world. As of this writing many other large RC events are still being cancelled due the Covid-19 and how the rules for opening are applied to individual events.

As the Mid-Hudson Radio Control Society (MHRCS) pours over all the rules and requirements for cleaning, distancing/separation of front-line workers and social distancing, it becomes a monumental task to make sure we can run a safe and enjoyable event as MHRCS has in the past.

As planner for an event the size of the Jamboree, there is 2 trains of thought. One is that people are very much looking to get out of the house and back to normal life. The second is the virus is still very much present and people will remain apprehensive to venture out of their home other than for essentials like food etc. At this point there is no way to estimate attendance and registration numbers for this years contest.

After reviewing the open NY state regulations and all its largely undefined rules and hearing about litigation concerns for very large events like the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, MHRCS has considered the risks vs. rewards and has concluded that the risks of holding the Jamboree event far outweigh the benefits. Holding the Jamboree and maintaining a high level of safety for all our patrons was at the top of the list and we have therefore decided to cancel the 2020 Jamboree.

MHRCS is dedicated to providing the RC community with a world class Jamboree event and hope you understand our very difficult decision to cancel the Jamboree this year. All of us at MHRCS hope the RC community stays safe, healthy and very much look forward to hosting the Jamboree event in 2021.

Mid Hudson RC Society

Warren Batson, Jamboree CD