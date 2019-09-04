WW I RC Jamboree is Here!

It’s almost that time again! This coming weekend September 6 – 8, the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome will again be the venue for the Mid-Hudson RC Society’s WW I RC Jamboree. This amazing Fun Fly and Mission competition will be drawing modelers from as far away as Canada and Florida, as well as all across the country. If you like World War One aircraft and amazing scale RC airplanes, be sure to stop by the Aerodrome in Rhinebeck New York.

At this event there will be lots of Mission flying and the regular compeitiors will be on hand dropping bombs, busting balloons and doing spot landings!

Also, be sure to look for editor Gerry Yarrish as he will also be there flying his usual WW I aircraft. Stop by his tent and say hi! He’d love to chat.

Saturday and Sunday the full size airshow will also be performing from 2 PM till 4PM, so bring your chairs and have a fun time!