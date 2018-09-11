WW I RC Old Rhinebeck Jamboree

This past weekend the Mid-Hudson RC Society club hosted the 52nd WW I RC Jamboree at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in upstate NY. Though the weekend was cold gray and rainy, the stout RC pilots had the best of the conditions and enjoyed committing RC aviation. The weekend was filled with amazing scale WWI and vintage model airplanes and awesome full size demo flights of the Aerodrome’s aircraft. Several awards were handed out to some of the impressive standouts but everyone who flew at the event went home feeling like winners. Stay tuned for upcoming detailed award winner information.

Photos by Tim Haggerty and Gerry Yarrish