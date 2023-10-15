X-1 on Mach 1 Day!

Our buddy Brent Hecht got to fly his Bell X-1 at Edwards Airforce Base. Edwards was the venue for Chuck Yeager’s historic flight when he became the first person to exceed Mach-1 and break the “sound barrier”.

The X-1 was designed and scratch built by Brent and Paul Stelly that utilizes an E-Flite 80mm EDF with an Avios 120-Amp ESC. The model is flown using a Spektrum IX-20 radio system with a 10-channel receiver and full telemetry. At 1/6th scale, the model has a 51″ wingspan and is 56 inches long.

Flying at Edwards must have been a special experience!

Read more about General Yeager’s historic flight here: https://airandspace.si.edu/stories/editorial/breaking-sound-barrier-75th