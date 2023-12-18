XXL Glider – What in the Horten is this?

Don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard of a Horten XVa glider–neither have we! But we certainly enjoy seeing the oddball plane at the flying field. The full-size was a single-seater built in Argentina during the early 1950s. Its claim to fame is that it unsuccessfully competed in the 1952 World Gliding Championships. Despite not having a tail, this unique RC glider soars like condor! Check it out…
