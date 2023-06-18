This 1/2-scale Italian fighter Fiat G-91 has a wingspan of 10 and a half feet and weighs 108 pounds! For those of you who know RC jets, you know this is a humongous RC plane. Check out the video of this very impressive (but maybe too big?) RC fighter jet. Let us know what you think in the comments section!
XXXL Half-scale G-91!
This 1/2-scale Italian fighter Fiat G-91 has a wingspan of 10 and a half feet and weighs 108 pounds! For those of you who know RC jets, you know this is a humongous RC plane. Check out the video of this very impressive (but maybe too big?) RC fighter jet. Let us know what you think in the comments section!