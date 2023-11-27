XXXL MiG–With Fire & Smoke!

Check out this video of an impressive 1/6-scale MiG-29. This Russian jet sounds good and looks even better between the detailed weathering and the smoke and afterburner effects. Don’t miss the realistic speed and sharp handling.
Do you have a video to share with Model Airplane News? Submit your video here.