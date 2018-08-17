Yuneec Mantis-Q

From Yuneec:

Your adventure awaits. Mantis is ready.

Small yet powerful, Mantis Q features cutting edge, advanced drone features such as voice control and facial detection in an easy-to-use, ultra portable package. Thanks to its energy-efficient design, the drone can stay in the air for a category-leading 33 minutes, allowing pilots plenty of time to record great photos and video clips. When folded together, the Mantis is small enough to tuck in a bag and weighs just 1 pound. It’s the ideal companion for big and small adventures alike.

Capture your memories in 4K UHD

Using an integrated camera, the Mantis Q records high resolution photos and videos. Still images with a resolution of 4800×2700 (16:9) or 4160×3120 (4:3) pixels are saved in JPEG or DNG format on the included MicroSD card; the same goes for up to 4K of recorded videos. Additionally, the camera can be tilted upwards by up to 20 degrees or downwards by 90 degrees during flight. For cinematic camera flights, the Mantis Q also comes with automatic flight modes such as Journey, Point of Interest and Orbit Me.

Vision based tracking and face detection

Simply smile at the drone to activate face detection and as soon as the Mantis Q “sees” the user’s face, it will take a photo from up to 13 feet away. In Gesture Control mode, Mantis Q will detect a hand waving and it will take a photo.

“Mantis, take a selfie!”

With the all new Voice Control feature, users can command Mantis Q just by using their voice. Voice control allows users to take a photo or begin recording video all without having to manually take their hands off of the controls, making it that much easier to capture the perfect shot. Mantis Q responds to commands such as “Wake up” for powering on, “Take a picture”, “Record a video” and “Take a selfie”.

Intelligent flight modes

Take your creativity to the next level by letting Mantis Q focus on the flying while you focus on the shot.

Journey Mode

Depending on the desired setting, the Mantis Q will fly upwards on a linear path and then return automatically – making for the perfect shot.

Point of Interest

Select an object while in POI (Point of Interest) mode and the Yuneec Mantis Q will circle this object automatically.

Return Home

With a push of a button, the Mantis Q will automatically return to a point near its takeoff area and land by your side.

Safe to fly indoors and outdoors

Unlike most in its class, Mantis Q comes equipped with advanced indoor stabilization technology. Down-facing dual sonar sensors and infrared detection make it safe enough to fly indoors and outdoors. Added safety features include a “Return to Home” function and FAA-compliant software.

Fast-paced fun while flying

Users also have the option to fly Mantis Q with and without the added controller. If users want to experience the thrill of drone racing, they can switch to the Mantis Q’s Sport Mode. The Mantis Q can fly up to a maximum speed of 44 miles per hour – and that’s all while performing with the agility of a real racer. The live image can be viewed with a latency of less than (200ms) on a smartphone which is connected to the remote control.

Specs:

Aircraft

TAKEOFF WEIGHT (INCL. CAMERA AND BATTERY): 16.9 oz

DIMENSIONS: 9 27/32″ x 7 23/64″ x 2 9/32″ (LxWxH, unfolded) — 6 39/64″ x 3 25/32″ x 2 9/32″ (LxWxH, folded)

FLIGHT TIME: Up to 33 min (in no wind environment at a constant speed of 15.5 MPH)

MAXIMUM RATE OF ASCENT: Angle/Manual Mode: 6.7 MPH // Sport Mode: 8.9 MPH // IPS/Phone Mode: 4.5 MPH

MAXIMUM RATE OF DESCENT: Angle/Manual Mode: 4.5 MPH // Sport Mode: 6.7 MPH // IPS/Phone Mode: 2.2 MPH

MAXIMUM FLIGHT SPEED: Angle/Manual Mode: 13.4 MPH // Sport Mode: 44.7 MPH // IPS/Phone Mode: 8.9 MPH

BATTERY: 3S 2800mAh, changeable

RADIO RANGE: 4,921 ft (FCC standard)

OPERATING TEMPERATURE: 32° F – 104° F

SATELLITES: GPS & GLONASS

Camera

SENSOR: 1/3.06 inch CMOS

PHOTO RESOLUTION: 4:3 (4160×3120); 16:9 (4800×2700)

PHOTO FORMAT: JPEG / JPEG+DNG

VIDEO RESOLUTION: 4K: 3840 x 2160 @ 30fps // 1080P: 1920 x 1080 @30fps or @60fps (with image stabilization) // 720P: 1280 x 720 @60fps (with image stabilization)

VIDEO FORMAT: MP4 / MOV

IMAGE STABILISATION: 3-axis stabilized (Electronic Image Stabilization EIS)

CONTROL RANGE: -90° to 20°

VIEW FIELD: 117°

EQUIVALENT FOCAL LENGTH: 21.5 mm (0.85″)

SD CARD: Class 10 or U3 8/16/32/64/128G

ISO RANGE: 100 – 3200

ELECTRONIC SHUTTER: For Photo Mode: 8s-1/8000s / For Video Mode: 1/30-1/8000

EXPOSURE COMPENSATION: 0, ±0.5, ±1.0, ±1.5, ±2.0, ±2.5, ±3.0

WHITE BALANCE: Auto, Lock, Sunny, Cloudy, Fluorescent, Incandescent

SCENERY MODES: Nature, Saturation, RAW, Night, Soft

METERING MODE: Spot Metering, Center Metering, Average Metering

PHOTO MODES: Single Shot, Face Detection, Gesture Control

DOWNLOADING SPEED PHOTOS: 1 MB/s

Remote

NUMBER OF CHANNELS: 10

VIDEO TRANSMISSION: 4,921 ft (FCC standard, optimum conditions)

BATTERY: 1S 3.7V 3000mAh Li-Ion, built-in

App

REQUIRED OPERATING SYSTEM: iOS 9.0 or above (Voice Control iOS10 or above, Voice Control with local processing iOS11 or above) / Android 5.0 or above (Voice Control requires internet connection)

