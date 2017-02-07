HobbicoVusion V1 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

SafeTech Parachute Drone Rescue System [VIDEO]

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
February 7, 2017
New Gear
Comments
SafeTech Parachute Drone Rescue System [VIDEO]


From Esprit Tech:

Opale Introduces Groundbreaking Parachute Rescue Technology with two models available based on the size of your drone.

ST60: Weight Range of up to 7lbs (3.2kg)

Ejection Tube : 92mm x 60mm
Weight : 6 oz. (170g)
Parachute Area : 1 sg.m
Parachute Fabric : 32g/sg.m with Silicone Coating
Lanyard : Kevlar Aramid 300daN (300kg)
Operational Voltage : 4.8V to 7.2V
ST60-X: Weight Range of up to 10.8 lbs. (4.9kg)

Ejection Tube : 150mm x 60mm
Weight : 8 oz. (220g)
Parachute Area : 1.8 sg.m
Parachute Fabric : 32g/sg.m with Silicone Coating
Lanyard : Kevlar Aramid 300daN (300kg)
Operational Voltage : 4.8V to 7.2V
Visit EspritModel.com
See more posts about Esprit Tech

SafeTech Parachute Drone Rescue System (3) SafeTech Parachute Drone Rescue System (1) SafeTech Parachute Drone Rescue System (2)

Updated: February 7, 2017 — 4:20 PM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox Plugin