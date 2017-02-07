SafeTech Parachute Drone Rescue System [VIDEO]

From Esprit Tech:
Opale Introduces Groundbreaking Parachute Rescue Technology with two models available based on the size of your drone.
ST60: Weight Range of up to 7lbs (3.2kg)
Ejection Tube : 92mm x 60mm
Weight : 6 oz. (170g)
Parachute Area : 1 sg.m
Parachute Fabric : 32g/sg.m with Silicone Coating
Lanyard : Kevlar Aramid 300daN (300kg)
Operational Voltage : 4.8V to 7.2V
ST60-X: Weight Range of up to 10.8 lbs. (4.9kg)
Ejection Tube : 150mm x 60mm
Weight : 8 oz. (220g)
Parachute Area : 1.8 sg.m
Parachute Fabric : 32g/sg.m with Silicone Coating
Lanyard : Kevlar Aramid 300daN (300kg)
Operational Voltage : 4.8V to 7.2V
