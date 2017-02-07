SafeTech Parachute Drone Rescue System [VIDEO]



From Esprit Tech:

Opale Introduces Groundbreaking Parachute Rescue Technology with two models available based on the size of your drone.

ST60: Weight Range of up to 7lbs (3.2kg)

Ejection Tube : 92mm x 60mm

Weight : 6 oz. (170g)

Parachute Area : 1 sg.m

Parachute Fabric : 32g/sg.m with Silicone Coating

Lanyard : Kevlar Aramid 300daN (300kg)

Operational Voltage : 4.8V to 7.2V

ST60-X: Weight Range of up to 10.8 lbs. (4.9kg)

Ejection Tube : 150mm x 60mm

Weight : 8 oz. (220g)

Parachute Area : 1.8 sg.m

Parachute Fabric : 32g/sg.m with Silicone Coating

Lanyard : Kevlar Aramid 300daN (300kg)

Operational Voltage : 4.8V to 7.2V

