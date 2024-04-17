Depron Foam is Back in the USA!

Toy inventor Greg Tanous, the creator of the original life-sized flying man design (as seen on YouTube) called the “RcSuperhero” & “RcWingsuit Showman,” is now the importer for the German made Depron foam product!

Depron foam is by far the lightest & easiest to use model foam! Paperless Depron foam cuts easily and cleanly with a new hobby blade. It also sands, carves, glues and even crush shapes well, but yet has the perfect amount stiffness and “give” to make up the perfect model airplane foam. Depron is available in small & large sizes as big as 31.5 x 49.5″. Depron comes in three thicknesses 3mm or 6mm or 9mm, and mixed boxes are available as well.