A Not-So-Surprise Attack!

In one of the least surprising attacks of all time, this RC Eagle gets attacked by a real eagle. Eagles are strongly territorial and will engage in battles to protect their turf, so we have say this RC eagle had it coming! In fairness to the pilot, he was just flying his ornithopter around and didn’t realize a bird of prey lived nearby. We know it should go unsaid, but harassing wildlife is a big RC plane no-no.
