In 2003, Maynard Hill’s RC aircraft crossed the Atlantic–1,882 miles!–on less than a gallon of gas. YouTube’s Captain Joe revisits an amazing RC flight that happened more than 20 years ago. Model Airplane News covered this historic event, and we’ve pulled the 5-page article from our archives for you. Even after 20 years, it’s still a truly impressive RC feat!

Click the link for the PDF to read the story. Let us know if you remember reading this story when we first ran it!

Record-Setting Transatlantic Flight