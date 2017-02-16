MAN Site membership 900x250
Road to Top Gun — Gabriel Pellegrini’s F-100 Super Sabre

Gerry Yarrish
February 16, 2017
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2017
1 Comment
Again competing at at Top Gun this year, Gabriel Pellegrini from Brazil, will be flying his well proven and beautifully executed F-100 Super Sabre. The turbine jet is from Bob Violet Models and is 1/6.75 scale. It has a K-210 turbine engine and a dry weight is 42lbs. It uses 21 servos/electronic valves and Gabriel uses 16 channels plus a matchbox to control all the radio gear. The F-100  has a working canopy, drogue chute, working slats and a simulated afterburner. His radio is a Futaba 18mz and he has JR servos all around. The jet was built by Patrick Frost in US and he bought it before its maiden flight. He first flew it at  Top Gun in 2015 and also competed in 2016.

DSC_3571 copyc IMG_3688 DSC_9436 DSC_9433

Updated: February 16, 2017 — 5:36 PM

  1. Rogerio Araujo

    Team Brazil !

    Reply

