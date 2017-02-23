Futaba Channel Power Switch

From Futaba:

Control LEDs from your transmitter.

Features:

Allows LED light systems to be controlled from a transmitter with at

least three channels and switches

least three channels and switches Great for airplane and heli orientation and night flying, or

operating light bars, running lights or chassis lighting on RC cars and trucks

operating light bars, running lights or chassis lighting on RC cars and trucks Easy to install, plugs into a receiver channel

Includes:

CPS-1 Channel Power Switch with Connectors

Two High-Brightness LEDs with Connectors

Specs:

Current Drain: 10mA @ 6.0V

Output Voltage: Depends on receiver power supply

Output Current: 200mA or less

Operating Temperature Range: 14 to 113°F (-10 to +45°C)

Power Requirement: NiCd, NiMH 4-5 cells equivalent battery

Dimensions: 0.63 x 0.87 x 0.30″ (16 x 22 x 7.6mm)

Weight: 0.21oz (5.9g)

#FUTM0940 – $44.99

Visit FutabaRC.com

See more posts about Futaba